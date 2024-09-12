RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.