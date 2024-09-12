Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
Ryman Healthcare Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
