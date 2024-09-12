Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Ryman Healthcare Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.