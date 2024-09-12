Saga Communications, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 208.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 4,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.26.
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
