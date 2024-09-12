SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $11.51 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.97 or 0.99934697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0147735 USD and is down -29.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $12.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

