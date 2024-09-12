Sapphire Price Hits $0.0017 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1,530.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.82 or 0.04034182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,884,947,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,864,318,170 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

