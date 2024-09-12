Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SBOEF remained flat at $49.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

