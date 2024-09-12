Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
SBOEF remained flat at $49.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stock Average Calculator
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.