Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.