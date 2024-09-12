Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.