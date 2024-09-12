Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after acquiring an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after acquiring an additional 182,244 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SCHX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.