Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,524 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,298,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares National Muni Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.