Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.90 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

