Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 55,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,035.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vitalii Obishchenko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,740 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $64,606.20.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 226,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 151.44 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Semrush by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.