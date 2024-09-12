Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 463,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,154% from the average daily volume of 36,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

