Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $175,667,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

