Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 158.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

