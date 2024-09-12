Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMI opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.