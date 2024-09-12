Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,764 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
