Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Moody’s stock opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.76. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $490.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

