Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $248.79 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.79.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

