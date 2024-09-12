Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

CCJ opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

