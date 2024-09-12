Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.87 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.