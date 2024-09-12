Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

