Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

