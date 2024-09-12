Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $388.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

