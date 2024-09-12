Shentu Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $74.24 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 137,916,115 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.