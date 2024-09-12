Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOUR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 231,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,993. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.