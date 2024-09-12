SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Trading Up 7.4%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.50. 5,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

Institutional Trading of SHL Telemedicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,219,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. SHL Telemedicine makes up 1.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 15.12% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.