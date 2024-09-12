Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shoprite stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 6,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

