Short Interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Rises By 2,500.0%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBRF remained flat at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

