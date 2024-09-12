Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Declines By 91.3%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

ALBT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 287,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,969. Avalon GloboCare has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.