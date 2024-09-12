Short Interest in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Drops By 95.5%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

CSLM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. CSLM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 696,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,677 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.