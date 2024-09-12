Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expands By 393.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a growth of 393.7% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

