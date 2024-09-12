Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expands By 2,176.5%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 2,176.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

