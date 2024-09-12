Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Grows By 531.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $86.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.