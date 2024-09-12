Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Expands By 1,166.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.
About Fletcher Building
