Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Expands By 1,166.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

