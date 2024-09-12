Short Interest in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Grows By 250.0%

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTEC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,046.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Global X PropTech ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X PropTech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

