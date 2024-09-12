Short Interest in Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Declines By 88.3%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance
XJNGF remained flat at $0.56 on Thursday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile
