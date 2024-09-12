Short Interest in HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Grows By 1,100.0%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Price Performance

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Thursday. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.