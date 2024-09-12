Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Expands By 615.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 615.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.5 %

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 70,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,009. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBAXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.