Short Interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Drops By 95.6%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MTNB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 27,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.65. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $44.50.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
