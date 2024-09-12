Short Interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Drops By 95.6%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

MTNB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 27,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.65. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.