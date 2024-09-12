Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Rises By 723.4%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,622,900 shares, a growth of 723.4% from the August 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,229.0 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. MGM China has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.80.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

