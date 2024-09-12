Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Rises By 723.4%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,622,900 shares, a growth of 723.4% from the August 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,229.0 days.
MGM China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. MGM China has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.80.
MGM China Company Profile
