Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Drops By 95.0%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MISUMI Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 9.30. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,265. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of 6.63 and a 12 month high of 9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.26.
About MISUMI Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MISUMI Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.