Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Drops By 95.0%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 9.30. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,265. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of 6.63 and a 12 month high of 9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.26.

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

