Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Drops By 67.8%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Materials stock remained flat at C$17.45 during trading on Thursday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$17.39 and a 1-year high of C$20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.45.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

