Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Drops By 67.8%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Materials stock remained flat at C$17.45 during trading on Thursday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$17.39 and a 1-year high of C$20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.45.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
