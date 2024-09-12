Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expands By 211.4%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MNPR stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 40,971,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,235. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

