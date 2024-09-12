Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Drops By 73.7%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
NCTKY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Nabtesco has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $13.98.
About Nabtesco
