Short Interest in Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declines By 75.0%

Pick n Pay Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores stock remained flat at $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Pick n Pay Stores has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.9855 dividend. This is a positive change from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

