Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Decreases By 80.0%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:RMYHY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

