Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 95.2%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

BICEY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.7924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.