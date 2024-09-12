Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Rises By 400.0%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

Stellar AfricaGold stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Get Stellar AfricaGold alerts:

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.