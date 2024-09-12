Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Rises By 400.0%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
Stellar AfricaGold stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
