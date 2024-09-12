Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Increases By 692.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 692.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.81. 55,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

